LONDON Nov 14 British luxury goods group
Burberry met forecasts with a 26 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by buoyant tourist spending, and kept
its full-year forecasts despite an uncertain economic backdrop.
"We remain mindful of, and prepared to react to, any local
or global uncertainties," said the 155-year-old maker of
raincoats and leather goods, which responded rapidly to the
2008-9 economic downturn by cutting jobs and inventories.
Burberry, best known for its camel, red and black check
pattern, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one off
items of 162 million pounds ($258 million) in the six months
ended Sept. 30, broadly in line with analysts' average forecast
of 159 million in a Reuters poll.
Last month the group reported a 29 percent increase in
second-quarter revenues that beat expectations.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
