* Comparative store sales flat in 10 weeks to Sept. 8
* Expects year profit at lower end of market forecasts
* Shares down 19 pct, luxury goods sector slides
By James Davey and Astrid Wendlandt
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 11 British fashion house
Burberry's profit warning on Tuesday gave the clearest
sign yet that a slowdown in China and Europe's debt crisis is
bringing a nearly three-year boom in demand for luxury goods to
an end.
Burberry, famous for its raincoats lined with a distinctive
camel, red and black check pattern, is the first major luxury
brand to make such a stern warning following investors' concerns
over the last few months that demand in the sector is flagging.
Its shares tumbled 19 percent to an 11-month low and dragged
down rivals in Europe and the United States including LVMH
, the world's largest luxury goods group by market
value.
Luxury companies, which rebounded strongly from the 2008/9
financial crisis, have withstood the ensuing global slowdown as
demand from fast-growing China and other emerging markets
compensated for wobbling sales in Europe and the United States.
But with China slowing, investors are now questioning how
long and how well they will hold up.
"These are tricky times for the luxury sector," said Rogerio
Fujimori, analyst at Credit Suisse.
Burberry said sales growth at stores open for more than a
year slumped to zero in the 10 weeks to Sept. 8 from 6 percent
growth in the quarter to June 30, with a deceleration in recent
weeks. As a result, underlying full-year profit would be around
the lower end of market forecasts.
It did not say where the slowdown was, leading some analysts
to suspect trading conditions were worsening in all of its major
markets - Asia, Europe and the United States.
Shares in French rivals LVMH and PPR
were both down more than 4 percent, while Swiss luxury group
Richemont was down as much as 6 percent.
The warning also hit U.S. luxury companies, with shares in
jeweller Tiffany & Co down 1.6 percent and Ralph Lauren
down 3.7 percent shortly after the New York market
opened.
"The global economic crisis is dragging on and the longer it
drags on the less confident even wealthier individuals become.
Unfortunately, people lacking confidence do not shop at
Burberry," said Jaana Jatyri, CEO of fashion forecasting
company, Trendstop.com.
But some analysts said it was not yet clear whether
Burberry's warning was a red flag for the whole sector.
Last month Hermes, which makes 10,000-euro leather
bags and silk dresses, raised its target for annual sales growth
and smaller Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo issued a
buoyant trading update.
Analysts said some brands were faring better than others with
labels such as Prada, Bottega Veneta and
Yves Saint Laurent performing well, while others such as Hugo
Boss and Louis Vuitton were starting to feel the
pinch.
Sales growth in the first three months of the year for many
luxury brands came in the low to mid teens and was slightly
lower in the second quarter. Analysts expect the pace to slow to
mid to high single digits in the second half.
Burberry had been expected to post pretax profit for the
year to March 2013 of between 407 and 451 million pounds
($652-$722 million), with a consensus of 433.2 million,
according to a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.