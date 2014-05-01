May 1 Burberry Group Plc

* Christopher Bailey has been appointed as chief creative and chief executive officer and as a director of company from 1 May 2014

* Angela Ahrendts stepped down as chief executive officer and resigned her directorship on 30 April 2014

* Confirms there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13 with regard to Christopher Bailey's appointment