Nov 21 New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer
said Alex Doñé will be the head of private equity and Neil
Messing will be the head of hedge funds for the Bureau of Asset
Management.
Alex Doñé has worked at BAM since 2012 and most recently
served as the executive director of private equity and the head
of New York City's $5.6 billion private equity emerging managers
program.
Neil Messing has worked at BAM since 2011 and most recently
served as senior investment officer for hedge funds, where he
built and managed a diversified $4 billion portfolio of direct
hedge fund investments.
