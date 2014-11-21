Nov 21 New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Alex Doñé will be the head of private equity and Neil Messing will be the head of hedge funds for the Bureau of Asset Management.

Alex Doñé has worked at BAM since 2012 and most recently served as the executive director of private equity and the head of New York City's $5.6 billion private equity emerging managers program.

Neil Messing has worked at BAM since 2011 and most recently served as senior investment officer for hedge funds, where he built and managed a diversified $4 billion portfolio of direct hedge fund investments. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)