DUBAI Nov 17 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, has offered to buy back a $400
million bond originally due to mature in 2020, a document from
lead manager showed on Tuesday.
The lender is offering to buy back the paper at 101.5
percent of its par value, plus accrued interest, the document
showed.
In August, Burgan Bank said it would redeem $730 million in
subordinated bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and Kuwaiti
dinars as they will not be eligible to boost the bank's capital
under Basel III rules.
Burgan Bank has set Nov. 27 as the tender expiration date
and will announce the results on Nov. 30, it showed.
Any notes not tendered by the offer completion date will be
redeemed by the bank under a clause in the documentation which
allows them to buy back the issue. The date for this, the
regulatory call settlement, has been set at December 17, the
document showed.
HSBC is the sole dealer for the action.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)