DUBAI Aug 28 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has
chosen banks to arrange meetings with investors ahead of a
potential issue of a capital-boosting bond, a document from lead
managers said on Thursday.
The lender, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest by assets,
will hold roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe
from Sept. 4, with a Tier 1-boosting bond issue to follow,
subject to market conditions.
The meetings will be arranged by HSBC as global
coordinator and Citi, JPMorgan and National Bank
of Abu Dhabi as lead managers, the document added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by David Evans)