DUBAI Aug 28 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has chosen banks to arrange meetings with investors ahead of a potential issue of a capital-boosting bond, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.

The lender, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest by assets, will hold roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe from Sept. 4, with a Tier 1-boosting bond issue to follow, subject to market conditions.

The meetings will be arranged by HSBC as global coordinator and Citi, JPMorgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as lead managers, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by David Evans)