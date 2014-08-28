* To meet investors from Sept. 4
* Bond would boost Tier 1 capital; first perpetual from
Kuwait
* U.S. dollar bond expected to be benchmark size
* Picks HSBC, Citi, JPMorgan, NBAD to arrange deal
* Would be fifth Tier 1-boosting debt issue from Gulf
DUBAI, Aug 28 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has
chosen banks to arrange meetings with investors ahead of a
potential issue of a capital-boosting bond, a document from lead
managers said on Thursday, in what would be the first such debt
sale from a Kuwaiti entity.
The lender, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest by assets,
will hold roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe
from Sept. 4, with a bond issue that enhances the bank's Tier 1
- or core - capital ratio to follow, subject to market
conditions.
Should the U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue happen, it
will have a perpetual lifespan and be of benchmark size -
traditionally understood to mean worth upwards of $500 million.
Tier 1 bonds, which are debt instruments with equity
characteristics, are rare in the Gulf region but have been
growing in popularity in recent months as banks look to use
historically low borrowing rates to boost capital reserves.
Such instruments have a number of benefits for Gulf-based
banks, as they are favourably regarded under the upcoming Basel
III standards for global banking. Also, they aid in diversifying
banks' ownership structure, which has traditionally been
dominated by shareholder equity.
There have been four Tier 1-boosting debt issues from the
Gulf, all of which have come from the United Arab Emirates. The
latest was unlisted Al Hilal Bank, which sold a $500 million
perpetual sukuk in June.
Burgan Bank's chief executive, Eduardo Eguren, said in March
that the lender wanted to raise its capital before the end of
the year to help it comply with Basel III guidelines, with
perpetual bonds a potential route.
The investor meetings will be arranged by HSBC as
global coordinator and Citi, JPMorgan and National
Bank of Abu Dhabi as lead managers, the document
added.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Evans)