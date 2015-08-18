DUBAI Aug 18 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, will redeem $730 million in
subordinated bonds denominated in both U.S. dollars and Kuwaiti
dinars as they will not be eligible to boost the bank's capital
under Basel III rules, it said on Tuesday.
The bank has received central bank approval to redeem a $400
million bond that is currently due to mature in September 2020,
which was sold through the Burgan Finance No 1 (Jersey) special
purpose vehicle, it said in a bourse filing.
The bond has a clause in its documentation allowing the bank
to redeem the issue on or after Sept. 29, 2015, the statement
added, although it did not give a date as to when the redemption
would take place.
Burgan also has regulatory approval to buy back a 100
million dinar ($330 million) 10-year bond maturing in December
2022, the statement said. It did not disclose when the buyback
would happen.
The bank did not state in the bourse filing how it would pay
for its action on the bonds, which enhanced its Tier 2 -- or
supplementary -- capital under existing Basel II regulations.
Under Basel III rules, which are being phased in around the
world in the coming years, there is a greater focus on Tier 1 --
or core -- capital. This means that instruments which boost Tier
2 capital, like the bonds sold by Burgan, become redundant under
the new rules.
($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by
Susan Fenton)