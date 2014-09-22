(Recasts, updates with details)

DUBAI, Sept 22 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has attracted orders in excess of $500 million for a Tier 1 capital-boosting bond which should price on Tuesday, according to lead managers.

Price guidance remains in the area of low/mid seven percent, the level indicated earlier in the day, an update from lead managers said.

The bond with a perpetual tenor can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, and will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Order books opened earlier on Monday, with pricing set to happen later on Tuesday, according to the document.

The lender, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest by assets, held roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe in early September and had said would issue a bond subject to market conditions.

The investor meetings were arranged by HSBC as global coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as lead managers.

The bond, which enhances the bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital, is being issued through a vehicle called Burgan Tier 1 Financing Ltd and will be guaranteed by Burgan Bank, which is rated BBB+ by Standard and Poor's and A3 stable by Moody's, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)