DUBAI Jan 11 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, has picked two arrangers for a
potential 100 million dinar ($329.4 million) bond, for which
marketing to investors could start as soon as this week, sources
aware of the matter said.
The Kuwaiti lender is one of a number of Gulf-based banks
seeking funds to help ease a squeeze on liquidity caused by
lower oil prices.
Burgan has picked NBK Capital and KIPCO Asset Management Co
(KAMCO) as the lead managers for the issue, two sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not
public.
The dinar-denominated bond issue follows a $350 million loan
secured by Burgan in December from a number of international
banks.
Burgan did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
The bank obtained regulatory approval to issue a bond worth
no more than 100 million dinars in December.
($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French, editing by
Louise Heavens)