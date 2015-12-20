DUBAI Dec 20 Kuwait's Burgan Bank is in the process of finalising arrangements for a $350 million loan, the Gulf state's third-largest lender by assets said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Burgan will provide the necessary disclosure to the market once the arrangements for the loan agreement are completed, the statement added.

Sources told Reuters last week that the bank was close to completing the facility, which would last for two years and be funded by local and international lenders. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)