DUBAI Nov 3 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 21 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 17.19 million dinars ($56.87 million) in the three months to the end of September, compared to 21.64 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 16.36 mln dinars. HSBC forecast: 17.00 mln dinars.

* Bank blamed profit fall on drop in net gains from foreign currencies. ($1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)