BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
KUWAIT May 11 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 10 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analyst estimates.
Burgan, a unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), made a net profit of 17.1 million dinars ($60.8 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 15.6 million in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Five analysts in a Reuters survey estimated an average net profit of 16.07 million dinars for the first quarter. ($1 = 0.2813 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.