DUBAI Feb 16 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 14.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 19.6 million dinars ($64.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. The company reported a net profit of 17.1 million dinars in the same period a year earlier.

* The bank reported a 2016 profit of 68.2 million dinars, compared with 76.1 million dinars in 2015.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 17.8 million dinars.

* The lender proposed paying a 2016 cash dividend of 0.005 dinar per share and stock dividend of 5 percent. This compares with a cash dividend of 0.018 dinar for 2015. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)