DUBAI Oct 19 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, will launch a 21.6 million
dinars ($74.8 million) rights issue by the end of 2014 pending
regulatory approvals, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.
Burgan said it plans to issue 216 million new shares and
that the rights issue will raise its paid-up capital to 197.18
million dinars.
This would indicate that shares would be priced at 0.1
dinars in the rights issue, a significant discount to the 0.54
dinars the stock closed at on Thursday.
The shares will be available to existing shareholders on a
proportional basis and any unsold shares will then be put on
general sale, the bank said in the statement.
Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), which owns a
57.94 percent stake in Burgan, had said in September that it
received approval from the country's central bank to increase
its stake in the lender by 5 percent.
($1 = 0.2887 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)