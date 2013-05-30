KUWAIT May 30 Burgan Bank said on
Thursday it received regulatory approval to buy a 25 percent
stake in Malta's Fimbank.
Burgan, the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), said in October it was planning to buy the
stake in the trade finance specialist for an undisclosed price.
Burgan, which also bought the Turkish arm of EFG Eurobank
last year, has received approval from Maltese
authorities for the Fimbank purchase, Thursday's statement to
the stock exchange said.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing Mirna Sleiman)