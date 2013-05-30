(Recasts to add Bahrain unit's stake buy)
KUWAIT May 30 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO)
, the Gulf state's largest investment firm by assets,
acquired a controlling stake in small Maltese trade finance
specialist Fimbank through two of its banking
subsidiaries.
United Gulf Bank, KIPCO's Bahrain-based merchant
banking unit and Burgan Bank, the Kuwaiti firm's
commercial banking arm, got regulatory approvals to buy a
combined 68.7 percent stake in Fimbank, they said in separate
press statements on Thursday.
United said it has received the green light from regulators
to acquire up to 43.7 percent of Fimbank, while Burgan said it
was buying a 25 percent stake.
Fimbank specialises in international trade finance and is
listed on the Maltese stock exchange with a total market value
of about $146 million, according to Reuters data.
"(Our) expected investment (in Fimbank) may reach up to $125
million over a period of time," United Gulf Bank said in the
statement.
Burgan, the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), said in October it was planning to buy the
stake in Fimbank for an undisclosed price. The Kuwaiti bank
bought the Turkish arm of EFG Eurobank last year.
KIPCO had assets worth $25.6 billion as at December 31,
2012.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh
Nair)