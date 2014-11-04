Nov 4 Burger King Worldwide Inc reported
its highest quarterly growth in North America same-restaurant
sales in two years, driven by the reintroduction of Chicken
Fries and strong sales of the BBQ Bacon Whopper burger.
The company, which is acquiring Canadian coffee chain Tim
Hortons Inc, said North America same-restaurant sales
rose 3.6 percent in the third quarter.
Global same-restaurant sales rose 2.4 percent.
Burger King reported a loss of $23.5 million, or 7 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of
$68.2 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $278.9 million.
