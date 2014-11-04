(Adds details, background, shares)
Nov 4 Burger King Worldwide Inc posted
its strongest growth in quarterly same-restaurant sales in North
America in two years, at a time larger rival McDonald's Corp
is struggling in the highly competitive market.
Burger King's same-restaurant sales in the United States and
Canada rose 3.6 percent in the third quarter, driven by the
reintroduction of Chicken Fries and strong sales of the BBQ
Bacon Whopper burger.
The company, which is acquiring Canadian coffee chain Tim
Hortons Inc, has been focusing on reinventing and
expanding its offerings. Burger King introduced new versions of
its Whopper hamburgers and launched the King Deals value menu
this year.
The company, whose rivals include Wendy's Co, is
also benefiting from a franchise model for almost all its
restaurants as it does not pay for such costs as leases and
maintenance.
Analysts on average had expected the company's North America
same-restaurant sales to rise 2.5 percent in the quarter,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Burger King's global same-restaurant sales rose 2.4 percent.
McDonald's U.S. same-restaurant sales fell by a
steeper-than-expected 3.3 percent in the third quarter.
The company has reported nearly two years of turbulent sales
at established U.S. restaurants, hurt by sluggish economic
growth, increased competition and internal missteps that have
complicated its menus and slowed service.
Wendy's is expected to report its results later this week,
while Tim Hortons is scheduled to report on Wednesday.
Burger King said in August that it would buy Tim Hortons for
$11.53 billion to create the world's third-largest fast-food
restaurant group.
Through the so-called tax inversion deal, Burger King will
domicile in Canada, its largest market, and avoid double
taxation on profits earned abroad.
Burger King reported a loss of $23.5 million, or 7 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of
$68.2 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due
to expenses related to the Tim Hortons deal.
Excluding items, Burger King earned 27 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $278.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 27 cents per
share and revenue of $282.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Burger King shares closed at $32.30 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 41 percent
this year, while McDonald's shares had fallen 3.5 percent and
Wendy's shares had declined 7.7 percent.
