* Joint venture deal plans 1,000 restaurants in coming years

* Deal gives partners exclusive rights to expand in China

June 15 Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc on Friday said it plans to open 1,000 of its namesake restaurants in China over the next five to seven years under a newly-formed joint venture.

The Miami-based company said the deal represents the largest multi-unit development agreement in Burger King history. Its joint venture partners in the China deal are members of the Kurdoglu family, a long-time Burger King master franchisee, and Cartesian Capital Group, a global private equity firm.

The agreement gives the group exclusive rights to expand the Burger King brand in China from 63 units currently.

Burger King, which went private in October 2010 with its $3.26 billion sale to 3G Capital Management LLC, is scheduled to close its merger with a publicly held shell company this month. When the deal closes, its shares will begin trading.