NEW YORK Feb 18 Hackers breached the Twitter
account of fast-food chain Burger King, posting the online
equivalent of graffiti and sometimes making little sense.
Burger King Worldwide Inc suspended its Twitter
account about an hour after it learned of the attack at 12:24
p.m. EST (1724 GMT) on Monday, company spokesman Bryson Thornton
said in an email.
"It has come to our attention that the Twitter account of
the BURGER KING brand has been hacked," the company said in a
statement. "We have worked directly with administrators to
suspend the account until we are able to re-establish our
legitimate site and authentic postings."
Several tweets carried the logo of Burger King's larger
rival McDonald's, but spelled the latter company's name
incorrectly. Others sought to tarnish Burger King, the
third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, and its employees.
"Just got sold to McDonalds," one tweet said, adding "FREDOM
IS FAILURE".