April 3 Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would go public through an agreement with London-listed investment firm Justice Holdings Ltd.

3G Capital, which purchased Burger King in September 2010 in a $3.26 billion deal, will get about $1.4 billion in cash and retain a 71 percent stake, the hamburger restaurant chain said in a statement.

Justice Holdings' shareholders will own a 29 percent stake in the combined company, which will be renamed Burger King Worldwide and incorporated in Delaware.

The newly-formed combined company is expected to list on the New York stock exchange.