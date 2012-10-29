* Overall same-restaurant sales rose 1.4 percent
Oct 29 Burger King Worldwide Inc turned
in stronger-than-expected U.S. and Canadian restaurant sales for
the latest quarter - when rival McDonald's Corp posted
its worst quarterly restaurant sales growth in nine years.
Burger King executives declined to say whether additional
business is coming from McDonald's, whose U.S. dominance has
softened amid tougher competition from resurgent chains like
Burger King and Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell.
"We're keeping the sales and the share that we believe we
gained earlier this year," Chief Financial Officer Daniel
Schwartz said in an interview with Reuters.
The pace of the company's sales at established restaurants
has accelerated so far in October, Schwartz said.
Burger King, known for its "Whopper" hamburgers, attributed
the gains to its increased focus on value-priced foods that lure
in more customers. Executives also said sales of higher-priced
limited-time food specials, such as this summer's BBQ menu, are
helping.
Miami-based Burger King has further boosted its business
with wrap sandwiches, soft-serve ice cream, salads, fruit
smoothies and other new menu items that have attracted women and
people over the age of 55.
Burger King historically has appealed largely to young
males. Its menu changes mirror many of those made at McDonald's,
which traditionally has boasted a broader range of customers.
The company, the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain after
McDonald's and Wendy's Co, said third-quarter net income
fell to $6.6 million, or 2 cents per share, from $38.8 million,
or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of restaurant sales to franchisees and
foreign exchange, Burger King earned 17 cents per share -
beating the 15 cents per share expected on average by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
System-wide comparable sales, or sales at company-owned and
franchise restaurants open at least 13 months, rose 1.4 percent.
Three analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had estimated a
1.56 percent gain in same-restaurant sales.
Quarterly comparable sales in the United States and Canada
rose 1.6 percent - slightly better than analysts' expected -
driven by Burger King's summer BBQ and chicken dishes.
Revenue fell about 26 percent to $451.1 million due to
refranchising deals and a stronger dollar, Burger King said.
The company, which went public in June, also initiated a
quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per share.
Burger King's return to the stock market came less than two
years after it was taken private in a $3.26 billion sale to
Brazilian investment fund 3G Capital Management LLC.
It went public through a "reverse-merger" in which Justice
Holdings, a traded shell company co-founded by hedge fund
veteran Bill Ackman, absorbed Burger King.
Shares of Burger King, which debuted at $14.50 on June 20,
closed at $14.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Major
U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday due to Hurricane Sandy.