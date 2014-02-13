Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
Feb 13 Burger King Worldwide Inc, known for its Whopper hamburgers, reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, as new products drove the company's same-restaurant sales growth in North America.
Burger King's net income rose to $66.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $48.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Total revenue fell 34 percent to $265.2 million, primarily due to the net refranchising of 360 company-owned restaurants in 2013.
Sales rose 0.2 percent at its established restaurants in the United States and Canada.
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker of medical devices and healthcare products, beat expectations on Monday with an 18 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 442 million euros ($480 million) despite weak sales growth.