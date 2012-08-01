Aug 1 Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at established restaurants rose.

The Miami-based chain known for its "Whopper" hamburgers said net income rose to $48.2 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $30.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $540.8 million. System-wide comparable sales increased 4.4 percent.

Shares of the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain behind McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co closed at $15.32 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Burger King went public in June, when shares priced at $14.50. (Reporting By Brad Dorfman)