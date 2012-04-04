April 4 Justice Holdings co-founder and
hedge fund veteran William Ackman said on Wednesday that shares
in Burger King are worth a dollar price in the high teens.
The comments came a day after Burger King, the third-largest
U.S. hamburger chain, announced plans to go public through a
deal with Justice, a London-listed investment firm.
"We think the stock today is worth something in the high $17
to $18 range," Ackman said on a conference call.
Based on a more aggressive multiple based on assumptions of
successful turnaround efforts, Ackman said the stock would be
worth "as much as $20 per share."
Shares in Justice closed at 856.5 pence, or $13.60, on
Tuesday.