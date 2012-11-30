Nov 30 Burger King Worldwide, Inc. :
* SEC says former brazilian banker agrees to settle insider
trading case over
his role in scheme to trade Burger King securities
* SEC says igor cornelsen and bainbridge group to pay more than
$5.1 million to
settle charges
* SEC says cornelsen, bainbridge traded in Burger King options
before company
agreed in 2010 to be taken private
* SEC says cornelsen sought tips from broker with emails
carrying masked
references such as "is the sandwich deal going to happen?"
* SEC says its litigation continues against the broker