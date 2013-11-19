UPDATE 2-Infosys founder criticises pay hike for operations chief
* Infosys defends COO's pay increase (Updates with Infosys statement)
Nov 19 Burger King Worldwide Inc : * Burger King Worldwide Inc enters joint venture with everstone group in India * Says co, everstone group announced establishment of a jv to develop the
Burger King brand presence in India * Under terms ,jv has signed long-term master franchise, development agreement
which includes sub-franchise rights for all of India * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Infosys defends COO's pay increase (Updates with Infosys statement)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to open)
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"