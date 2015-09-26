OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso on Saturday froze the assets of General Gilbert Diendere, who led a failed coup last week in which his men took the president and prime minister hostage just weeks before elections were due.

The state prosecutor said in a statement he also froze the assets of 13 others suspected of links to the coup and to the political party of former President Blaise Compaore and three other parties linked to the former ruler.

The decision, which applied to financial and property assets, is part of a crackdown against the coup leaders and their perceived supporters one day after the cabinet dissolved the elite presidential guard.

Interim President Michel Kafando on Friday also dismissed the minister in charge of security and created a commission to identify those responsible for the coup attempt.

Kafando was restored to power on Wednesday when its leaders handed back power in the face of domestic and international opposition and the threat of attack from loyalist forces. In all, 11 people died in protests against the putsch.

The West African country was planning to hold elections on Oct. 11, marking a return to democracy a year after protesters toppled Compaore as he attempted to extend his 27-year rule, but they seem likely to be delayed because of the unrest.

