OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 28 Burkina Faso's powerful
presidential guard is resisting efforts to disarm it after
carrying out a short-lived coup against a transitional
government earlier this month, the army's chief of staff said on
Monday.
The government, restored to power by popular protests and
international pressure, disbanded the Presidential Security
Regiment (RSP) on Friday after it had arrested the president,
taken the prime minister hostage and named General Gilbert
Diendere as head of state.
The coup, which lasted just over a week, spurred waves of
protests throughout the landlocked West African country, during
which at least 11 people were killed and 271 injured.
"The disarmament process ... has found itself at an impasse
since Sunday... marked by the refusal of officers from the
former Presidential Security Regiment to follow disarmament,"
the statement said.
Members of the presidential guarded have "started incidents"
and intimidated personnel in charge of the disarmament mission,
said the statement, which also accused General Diendere of
behaving "ambiguously".
For his part, Diendere said in an interview with French
television that the disarmament will proceed despite threats and
arrests against some of the presidential guard troops.
"Things are now back to normal with this disarmament. I
believe this operation will continue," he said.
Transitional President Michel Kafando formed a commission to
identify those to be prosecuted for the attempted putsch.
The government has also frozen the assets of Diendere and 13
others suspected of ties to the coup or political parties linked
to Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore.
Diendere, Compaore's former spy chief and right-hand man,
said he led the coup because of plans to disband the elite guard
and exclude Compaore allies from participation in upcoming
presidential elections, originally scheduled for Oct. 11.
