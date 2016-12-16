OUAGADOUGOU Dec 16 Ten soldiers and a gendarme
in northern Burkina Faso were killed on Friday in an attack by
unidentified gunmen on a military post, the army said.
Attacks in Burkina Faso were rare before a major strike by
al Qaeda-linked fighters on a hotel in the capital Ouagadougou
killed 29 people in January.
Islamic militants are active in Burkina Faso's northern
neighbour Mali and Burkinabe authorities are concerned the long
desert border between the two countries could become a transit
point for militants.
Friday's attack about 30 km (19 miles) from the Malian
border began at around 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) and was carried out "by
about 40 heavily armed individuals who have not yet been
identified," the army said in a statement.
A newly-formed militant group led by a fighter formerly
loyal to Algeria's Mokhtar Belmokhtar claimed to have attacked a
Burkinabe military position in September and unidentified gunmen
killed three Burkinabe soldiers and two civilians in October.
