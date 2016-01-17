Emergency workers stand outside the burned exterior of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016, after security forces retook the hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries and... REUTERS/Joe Penney

TORONTO Six Canadian citizens were killed when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital city of Burkina Faso on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those killed," Trudeau said in a statement. "We have offered assistance to the Burkinabe authorities in their investigation of this terrible crime."

The federal government did not identify the six Canadians.

But Quebec's minister of international relations, Christine St-Pierre, said the six people killed were from the French-speaking Canadian province, CBC News reported.

Security forces in Burkina Faso retook a hotel in the capital on Saturday a day after al Qaeda fighters seized it in an assault that killed at least 28 people from at least 18 countries and marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Mary Milliken)