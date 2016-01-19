Soldiers stand guard in front of the Splendid Hotel after an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

PARIS Three assailants are being sought for their role in the attacks on a hotel and a cafe in Burkina Faso's capital, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a question and answer session in parliament, Valls said six individuals opened fire on unarmed patrons at Le Cappuccino cafe before taking refuge at the nearby Splendid Hotel where they held several hostages.

"Of the six assailants, three were killed and three others were being sought," Valls said adding that the attack was a reminder of a similar attack in Paris in November.

He said the toll is at about 30 death and 30 wounded. Three French nationals were killed.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Bate Felix: editing by Michel Rose)