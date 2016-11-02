Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
ABIDJAN Nov 2 Burkina Faso lender Coris Bank International launched an initial public offering on Wednesday aiming to raise 36.750 billion CFA francs ($61.21 million) ahead of its listing on West Africa's BRVM regional bourse.
The offer to facilitate expansion includes 1.25 million shares at 30,000 CFA francs each. It was oversubscribed six hours after its launch, a bourse statement said, adding that the bank would be listed on the exchange.
The bank started operations in 2008 in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou and now also has a presence in Mali, Togo and Ivory Coast, the statement said. ($1 = 600.3800 CFA francs) (Editing by Alison Williams)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.