Foundation) - Small black cylinders simmer in two pots,
emitting a pungent and smoky smell.
This is not someone's kitchen, however. It's the offices of
FasoPro, which double as a caterpillar laboratory.
Kahitouo Hien, a tall, slim man, walks hastily from one room
to another, wearing a white t-shirt with an unusual slogan:
"Small caterpillars, big pleasure".
"Caterpillars are made up of over 60 percent protein," Hien
explained. "They are among the most nutritious foods available
in Burkina Faso."
According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation,
acute malnutrition in the northern Sahel area of Burkina Faso
stands at 9.4 percent for children under five, close to the 10
percent level that is considered a serious emergency.
A lack of food and of diverse nutrients - caused by poor
harvests as a result of drought and resulting low incomes - is
behind the problem.
Hien, however, aims to change that. In 2015, he set up an
improvised laboratory in Burkina Faso's capital to industrialise
the production of shea caterpillars - insects that feed on shea
tree leaves.
Traditionally eaten by members of the Bobo tribe in the west
of the country, caterpillars are now sold at markets throughout
the country as a tasty treat.
But no one had thought of industrialising their production
until now, Hein said, despite the fact that "there's a market
out there."
FROM STUDENT TO ENTREPRENEUR
Hien decided to start his business while studying
engineering in 2011.
"I wrote a business plan on caterpillars because I've been
eating them since childhood," he said, smiling broadly. "My
tutor encouraged me to take part in U.C. Berkeley's Global
Social Venture Competition."
He went on to win the prize for best social start-up in
2012. Armed with the prize and his degree, Hien worked on
developing his business for two years before finally selling his
first caterpillars to market traders in 2014.
"It didn't start off well," he recalled. "Our price - 3,000
CFA francs (about $5) for one 500g pack of fresh caterpillars -
was just too high."
He came up with a solution the day his steriliser broke
down.
"Bags of fresh caterpillars were piling up and the insects
were drying up," Hien said. "We had to find a way to shift
them."
In January 2016, he launched a new product: dried
caterpillars.
At 650 CFA francs (about $1) for a 70g pack, the crunchy
caterpillars were an instant hit, said Hien, who now employs six
people in his business.
"We sold 30,000 units last year, and hope to hit 100,000
this year," he said.
Yelo Kam, one of his employees, meticulously cuts labels for
the caterpillar bags in one of the company's rooms.
"Kahitouo is an ambitious man, a visionary," she said,
without lifting her eyes from her work. "You have to be brave to
hang in there."
His venture gained 42,000 euros ($45,000) in 2016 after
winning a French competition rewarding social initiatives.
"The money will allow us to attend regional fairs, as well
as find markets and partners in West Africa," Hien said.
NEXT STEPS
While developing his company, Hien still pursues his first
passion: research. For several months, his team has been working
on ways to breed the caterpillars in a controlled environment,
rather than in nature.
"Once mature, caterpillars normally hide in the ground to
grow - a stage that is only possible in porous soil," Hien
explained. "Yet with soils drying up, caterpillars are becoming
rarer."
While initial results are encouraging, the company needs
more funds to finish its research, he said. Still, the road
ahead does not scare him.
"I like taking risks. It's challenges that spur me on," he
said. And he's already thinking of his next prototype: a cricket
biscuit.
