TANGIERS, Sept 20 French President Francois Hollande on Sunday issued a "strong warning" against any attempt to block efforts to solve a political crisis in Burkina Faso following a military coup.

"We fully support the dialogue that has been envisaged by several African leaders (...) to go back to a transition process," the French president told journalists on the sidelines of a state visit to Morocco.

"There are discussions taking place as we speak and France backs the African mediations. I address a strong warning to those who would be tempted to oppose them", he said.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Roche)