TANGIERS, Sept 20 French President Francois
Hollande on Sunday issued a "strong warning" against any attempt
to block efforts to solve a political crisis in Burkina Faso
following a military coup.
"We fully support the dialogue that has been envisaged by
several African leaders (...) to go back to a transition
process," the French president told journalists on the sidelines
of a state visit to Morocco.
"There are discussions taking place as we speak and France
backs the African mediations. I address a strong warning to
those who would be tempted to oppose them", he said.
