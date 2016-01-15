(Adds Soro's reaction, details)
By Mathieu Bonkoungou
OUAGADOUGOU Jan 15 Burkina Faso has issued an
international arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, the speaker of
Ivory Coast's parliament, on charges related to a failed coup
last year, Burkinabe military sources said on Friday.
The warrant against the ex-rebel leader turned politician
risks raising tensions between the two neighbouring West African
nations, which share a history of close, if often fraught,
economic and political ties.
Authorities based the decision to issue the warrant on an
audio recording of a conversation allegedly between Soro and
Djibril Bassole, a political ally of Burkina Faso's deposed
longtime ruler Blaise Compaore.
In the recording, which was posted on the Internet last
year, the two men discuss ways to support the coup against
Burkina Faso's interim government led by Compaore's former spy
chief General Gilbert Diendere.
Last September's week-long power grab by the elite
Presidential Security Regiment temporarily derailed the
country's transition back to democratic rule following
Compaore's ouster.
It failed after regular army troops marched on the capital
Ouagadougou.
"I confirm that the warrant was issued at the beginning of
the week," said a source within the military tribunal, who
declined to be named.
Diendere and Bassole are already in custody in Burkina Faso.
"Only the government can give information on this. I am not
aware of (the warrant)," Soro told Reuters.
Ivory Coast's government spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast were once part of the same
French colony. Around 4 million citizens of Burkina Faso live in
its wealthier southern neighbour, many of them farmers who have
helped make Ivory Coast the world's leading cocoa producer.
Soro and his New Forces rebels controlled northern Ivory
Coast for eight years following a 2002 civil war and were
accused by then Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo's allies of
receiving support from Compaore. Burkina Faso denied the
allegation.
The New Forces played a crucial role in Ivory Coast's 2011
civil war, backing President Alassane Ouattara's claim to
leadership after Gbagbo refused to recognise his election
defeat.
Compaore has mainly lived in Ivory Coast since he was forced
to flee Burkina Faso in October 2014 by popular protests against
his bid to change the constitution and extend his 27-year rule.
Burkina Faso issued a warrant for Compaore's arrest last
month. Ivorian authorities have yet to comment publicly on the
case.
(Additional reporting by Joe Bavier; Writing by Makini Brice;
Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Roche)