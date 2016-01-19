ABIDJAN Jan 19 Ivory Coast's government said
late on Monday it was "surprised" that neighbouring Burkina Faso
had issued an arrest warrant for the speaker of the Ivorian
parliament, charging that he sought to back a coup against
Burkina Faso's transitional government.
In a statement from the office of the president, Ivory Coast
called for the matter to be resolved through diplomatic
channels.
Burkina authorities issued the international warrant last
week, based on an audio recording of a conversation allegedly
between the speaker, Guillaume Soro, and Djibril Bassole, a
political ally of Burkina Faso's deposed long-time ruler, Blaise
Compaore.
On the recording, which was posted on the Internet last
year, two men discuss ways to support a coup then under way
against Burkina Faso's interim government.
The coup, led by Compaore's former spy chief, Gilbert
Diendere, briefly seized power from Michel Kafando, the interim
president. Kafando was guiding Burkino Faso's transition to
democracy after popular protests forced out Compaore, who
appeared to be manoeuvring to remain in power.
The warrant against Soro, an ex-rebel leader turned
politician, has fuelled tensions between Burkina Faso and Ivory
Coast, which share a history of close, if often fraught,
economic and political ties.
"The Presidency of ... Ivory Coast is surprised that this
document, which targets the president of the second institution
of the Republic of Ivory Coast, was issued with disregard for
rules and customs," read a statement.
The warrant, which was seen by Reuters, stated that Soro was
charged with criminal association, complicity in treason and
complicity in an attack on state security.
Both Diendere and Bassole are already in custody in Burkina
Faso. Soro has declined to comment on the warrant.
"Ivory Coast reaffirms its firm will to resolve this
question through diplomatic channels, respecting our treaties,
in order to avoid any disagreements between our two states," the
statement said.
Soro and his New Forces rebels controlled northern Ivory
Coast for eight years after a 2002 civil war. Allies of then-
Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo accused Compaore of supporting
the rebellion, a charge denied at the time by Burkina's
authorities.
The rebels backed Ouattara's claim to leadership during a
second war in 2011 after Gbagbo refused to recognise his
election defeat. As speaker, Soro would take over from Ouattara
if the president were to die in office.
Compaore has lived mainly in Ivory Coast since the protests
in October 2014 forced him to flee Burkina Faso. A warrant for
his arrest was issued by Burkina Faso last month. Ivorian
authorities have yet to comment publicly on that case
.
(Additional reporting by Joe Penney in Ouagadougou)