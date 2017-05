OUAGADOUGOU Gunmen kidnapped a Romanian security officer from a manganese mining project in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the company and a security source said.

Souleymane Mihin, Burkina Faso managing director for Pan African Minerals which runs the Tambao manganese project, said five gunmen had seized the Romanian after they attacked a security patrol he was leading. His driver and a gendarme protecting them were injured.

A Burkinabe security source said the gunmen headed towards the nearby border with northern Mali after kidnapping the Romanian.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis)