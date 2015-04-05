OUAGADOUGOU, April 5 Security forces in Burkina
Faso searched the desert close to the borders with northern Mali
and Niger on Sunday for a Romanian security officer kidnapped on
Saturday at a manganese mine where he worked, authorities said.
The Burkina Faso government said it was setting up a crisis
cell and that the attackers, whose identity and motives were
unknown, had fled towards the border with Niger.
"We have teams investigating on the ground but we are yet to
find any trace of the kidnappers," a security source told
Reuters, adding that a commando unit of five people attacked the
Pan African Minerals patrol at its concession at Tambao.
Islamist gunmen, separatist rebels and criminal gangs
continue to operate in northern Mali two years after a French
military intervention scattered gunmen from the main towns they
occupied and U.N. peacekeepers were deployed.
In the past, kidnapped foreigners have been taken into
northern Mali's desert zones and later exchanged for
multi-million dollar ransom payments.
Pan African said in a statement on Sunday the attack took
place on the perimeter of its unoccupied site at Tambao. The
company is a subsidiary of Frank Timis's Timis Corporation.
Timis is a Romanian-Australian businessman with investments in
West African oil and mining.
Underscoring insecurity in the region, unidentified gunmen
attacked the town of Boni, about 100 km north of the Burkina
Faso border, killing two people, security forces in Mali said.
The Malian government said on Sunday in a statement it had
launched a military search operation against the attackers.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou in Ouagadougou and Adama
Diarra in Bamako; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by
David Evans)