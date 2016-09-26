TURIN, Italy, Sept 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Yacouba
Sawadogo, a farmer who turned an area of semi-desert into a
forest in Burkina Faso, fears he will lose the land of his
ancestors to developers who will tear down the trees he has
nurtured for some 40 years.
He devised a technique which is now used across Africa's
Sahel region to help stop the spread of desertification, restore
fertility to the soil and enable people to grow more food.
Sawadogo has travelled widely sharing his technique called
Zai, helping people to grow food and make money from dry land.
But the ancestral plot on which he developed his technique
is under threat. Investors building a housing project have
annexed parts of his land, and carved it up into smaller plots,
he said. One plot contains the well he built ten years ago, and
another the graves where he buried his parents.
"The new owners will destroy those graves because that is
not part of their tradition," he said.
Sawadogo began to plant his forest in the 1970s at a time
when people were fleeing famine and drought in the countryside.
Efforts to stop the country's desert areas from expanding had
failed, and people were no longer able to feed their families.
He experimented with different techniques, and eventually
found one that worked. He dug holes in the soil and filled them
with manure and compost. These attracted termites which built
tunnels in the hard ground, helping retain the rains.
Sawadogo's community thought him mad but he persisted, and
today he has a forest covering 25 hectares (62 acres).
He planted trees with medicinal properties because at the
time there were no health clinics in the area. Locals still use
the trees to treat illnesses, he said.
"What I love most is the land, the soil. If we take good
care of our earth we can obtain anything from it," Sawadogo
said, speaking through an interpreter at the Sept. 22-26 Slow
Food festival in the Italy's northern city of Turin.
The festival brings together campaigners, farmers and
academics seeking ways to improve the quality of food and the
lives of those who produce it.
"Everything starts from the land," Sawadogo said, adding
that chemicals often destroy the soil and should not be used, in
his opinion.
"What we need is mobilisation to ensure this vision will
allow us to preserve our planet ... We must all be engaged
because it is not one person alone who can stand up to this
challenge, but together we can."
He hopes he will be able to keep his forest for future
generations, adding that the poor need more rigorous laws to
protect their land.
"All I hope for today is to be able to protect my forest ...
My idea is my work will give knowledge to people, feed people
and allow them to keep good health," he said.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Ros Russell.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)