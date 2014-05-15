* Approval granted on Wednesday by mines ministry
* Tambao mine contains 100 mln tonnes of manganese
OUAGADOUGOU May 15 A project led by Pan African
Minerals to develop the Tambao manganese project in Burkina Faso
will cost up to $1 billion, the chairman of holding group Timis
Corporation said on Thursday, a day after receiving the
government's green light.
The manganese mine in the north of Burkina Faso, near the
border with Niger and Mali, is thought to contain over 100
million tonnes of the metal, used in steel production.
Tamboa, which Timis says will be the biggest manganese mine
in the world, is a priority for the West African country's
government as it seeks to diversify its economy away from
reliance on gold and cotton.
"The Tamboa project is an integrated project with a mining
component and an infrastructure component, notably through the
roads, railway and the port...," said Romanian billionaire Frank
Timis, whose firm controls Pan African Minerals (PAM).
"This project will happen in the next three years and will
require investment of nearly $1 billion."
PAM won exploration rights for the site in 2012 but the
government only granted the exploitation permit on Wednesday.
Production is provisionally forecast at around 3 million tonnes
a year.
Souleymane Mihin, head of PAM in Burkina Faso, said the
investment would be shared out between Timis, Canadian asset
management firm Dundee Corporation and natural resources fund CD
Capital, without giving a breakdown.
PAM previously estimated that the total investment cost
would be $650 million.
Burkina Faso's mines minister Salif Kabore said extraction
from the mine was set to begin in July and that the commodity
would be for sale on international markets starting from
December or January 2015.
PAM's Mihin confirmed that shipments of manganese would
begin by road in October. Timis said that shipments by rail
would take between one to two years to start.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge,
editing by David Evans)