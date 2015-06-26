OUAGADOUGOU, June 26 Burkina Faso's transitional parliament passed a new mining code on Friday that abolishes a previous 10 percent tax break on mining company profits and obliges the firms to pay into a local development fund.

The adoption of a new code, which replaces 12-year-old mining regulations, was among requirements set by the World Bank for the release $100 million in frozen budget support. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Pravin Char)