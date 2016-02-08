Freed hostage Jocelyn Elliott (C), who was kidnapped with her husband in Burkina Faso by a group affiliated to al Qaeda, arrives in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nabila El Hadad

OUAGADOUGOU An Australian woman who was freed by al Qaeda after three weeks in captivity said on Monday her husband who was seized with her in Burkina Faso was still alive and she hoped he too would be released soon.

Jocelyn Elliott, 76, gave no further details of the couple's captivity but her comment provided the first confirmation that her husband, Dr Ken Elliott, 81, was still alive.

The couple were seized on Jan. 15 from the town of Djibo near Burkina Faso's border with Mali where they have operated a 120-bed clinic for over 40 years.

"I really hope to be with my husband soon so that we can again go to Djibo and continue (our work)," she told journalists after meeting Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said last week it had kidnapped the couple and would release the woman unconditionally due to public pressure and guidance from al Qaeda leaders not to involve women in war. [nL8N15K4K6]

They were abducted from the town the same day that al Qaeda fighters raided a restaurant and hotel in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, and killed 30 people, many of whom were foreigners. [nL8N150075]

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou presented Elliott at a news conference on Saturday. But since then she has given no details of her kidnap, captivity or release. [nL8N15L0NF]

She expressed gratitude to the governments of Niger, Burkina Faso and Australia for her release and said she was very happy to be back "amidst my Burkinabe family."

