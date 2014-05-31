OUAGADOUGOU May 31 Tens of thousands of people
packed into a stadium in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on
Saturday to voice their opposition to a referendum that would
lift presidential term limits and allow the country's leader to
seek re-election next year.
The rally in the 45,000-seat Stade du 4 Aout was a response
to a demonstration last month by President Blaise Compaore's
supporters who backed the referendum.
"We don't want unlimited presidential mandates because
Burkina Faso is not a kingdom where one dies in power,"
opposition leader Zephirin Diabre told the crowd. "It is a
republic where men move on and the institutions remain."
Compaore, who has held power since leading a coup in 1987,
has positioned himself as a power broker in West Africa and a
key ally of France and the United States in the fight against al
Qaeda-linked Islamists in the Sahara-Sahel band.
While he has not yet formally announced his plans, last
month's rally was the clearest indication yet that he wishes to
change the constitution.
The referendum would ask voters to approve changes to
Article 37 of the constitution, which was drafted in 2000 and
limits presidents to two terms. Compaore secured his second
five-year mandate in 2010.
"We must dissuade President Blaise Compaore and his
supporters from organising the referendum. But if they persist,
we will move into another phase," said Diabre, who heads a
grouping of 36 opposition parties.
"We will use all means allowed under the law to make them
fail miserably," he said.
The opposition announced plans for another large rally in
Bobo Dioulasso, the second largest city, on June 14, which would
then be followed by demonstrations throughout the country.
Landlocked Burkina Faso is home to a growing gold mining
sector but regularly grapples with poor harvests and food
shortages. It remains one of the world's poorest nations.
Compaore secured 81 percent of the vote in the last election
in 2010. But a brief army mutiny in 2011 rattled his otherwise
firm grip on the military. In January dozens of members of his
party, including former close aides and key allies, quit to
create a new movement to challenge him.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)