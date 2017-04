People gesture as they celebrate the departure of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

ABIDJAN Burkina Faso's longtime ruler Blaise Compaore, who resigned on Friday amid mass protests against his 27-year rule, has arrived in neighbouring Ivory Coast, Ivorian military sources said on Saturday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said that Compaore was in Assinie, a beach resort to the east of the economic capital Abidjan.

"He's been in Assinie since this morning," said one of the sources. "He is not alone. Some members of his family are with him."

