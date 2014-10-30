DAKAR Oct 30 Burkina Faso's President Blaise
Compaore said he was ready to discuss with the opposition a
transitional government at the end of which he would then hand
over power, following a day of violent protests on Thursday.
"With regard to myself, I am available to open talks on a
transitional period at the end of which I will hand over power,"
Compaore said in a statement broadcast on BF1 TV.
He added that he was lifting the "state of siege" announced
earlier in the day and withdrawing a proposed law to allow him
to seek reelection next year.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Bate Felix)