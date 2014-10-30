DAKAR Oct 30 West African regional bloc ECOWAS
said on Thursday that it would not accept any party seizing
power through non-constitutional means during Burkina Faso's
political crisis.
The warning came as military officials and opposition
leaders held talks in the capital, Ouagadougou, amid a vaccuum
sparked by protesters demanding the removal of President Blaise
Compaore storming parliament and state television.
The ECOWAS statement called on all sides in the crisis to
engage in talks and welcomed the government's move to withdraw a
plan to change the consitution to allow Compaore to stand for
re-election next year.
(Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)