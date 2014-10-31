PARIS Oct 31 France welcomed on Friday the
resignation of Burkina Faso's president Blaise Compaore after
days of street protests against his bid to seek a new mandate,
saying the move "allows a solution to be found to the crisis".
"France recalls its support for the constitution and thus
for early, democratic elections," it said in a statement issued
by President Francois Hollande's office.
Compaore earlier announced his resignation and called for a
90-day transition to "free and transparent" elections in the
West African country, local radio and television said. Burkina
Faso's armed forces chief General Honore Traore said that he had
taken charge.
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage)