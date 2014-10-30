* Tens of thousands mass outside presidential palace
* Military to issue statement, opposition hold talks
* Protests over plan to extend president's rule
* Emergency services say at least three protesters shot dead
By Mathieu Bonkoungou and Joe Penney
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 30 Burkina Faso's military
dissolved parliament and announced a transitional government on
Thursday after violent protests against President Blaise
Compaore, but it was not immediately clear who was in charge.
Army chief General Honore Traore said the new government
would be installed after consultation with all political parties
and would lead the country to an election within 12 months. He
also announced a curfew from 1900 to 0600 GMT.
The move came after tens of thousands of angry protesters
packed the streets of Ouagadougou on Thursday to demand
Compaore's departure, storming parliament and setting it on fire
and ransacking state television.
At least three protesters were shot dead and scores wounded
when security forces opened fire on the crowd.
"Given the need preserve the country from chaos and preserve
national unity ... the National Assembly is dissolved, the
government is dissolved," Traore told a news conference.
However, he declined to say whether Compaore, whose attempt
to extend his 27-year rule has sparked months of tension in the
landlocked country, remained the head of state.
Regional West African bloc ECOWAS had said earlier on
Thursday that it would not accept any party seizing power
through non-constitutional means - suggesting diplomatic
pressure to leave Compaore in place.
Before the military's announcement, the president had issued
his own statement announcing a state of emergency to be enforced
by the army and calling for talks with the opposition.
The protests were sparked by the government's attempt to
push a constitutional change through parliament to allow the
63-year-old president to seek reelection next year. Large
protests also erupted in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina's second
biggest town, and Ouahigouya, in the north.
"BLAISE LEAVE"
In the capital, the crowd faced off with security forces
outside the presidential palace in a tense standoff that lasted
several hours as opposition leaders held talks with senior
military officials in an attempt to ease Compaore from power.
Both opposition leaders and protesters on the streets have
made it plain they would not allow any role for Compaore.
Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters
of the armed forces following the president's statement, many of
them shouting "Blaise Leave" and "No More Blaise".
"We want Blaise Compaore to leave. We want change," said
George Sawadogo, a 23-year-old student.
The departure of Compaore, a close military ally of the
United States and former colonial power France, would be closely
watched by other governments across West and Central Africa,
where a number of long-serving leaders are reaching the end of
their constitutional terms.
Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest nations but has
positioned itself as a mediator in regional crises. It is also a
key ally in Western operations against al Qaeda-linked groups in
West Africa.
Amid uncertainty over how the army's announcement would be
received abroad, Ghana's Foreign Minister Hanna Tetteh said in a
tweet the country's embassy in Burkina confirmed a military
takeover of power. She declined to provide further details.
White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan had earlier said
in a statement that the United States was deeply concerned by
the deteriorating situation in Burkina Faso and called on all
parties to end the violence and respect democratic norms.
France, which has a special forces base there that conducts
operations across the Sahel, also appealed for restraint by all
sides. Its embassy had held talks with opposition leaders on
Thursday.
CONCERN ABOUT PROSECUTION
Compaore has ruled the nation with a firm grip but has faced
increasing criticism in recent years, including defections by
members of his party. He weathered a military and popular
uprising in 2011 thanks to the support of his elite presidential
guard.
Diplomatic pressure had mounted over the past year for
Compaore to step down in 2015, amid calls from his own entourage
for him to seek re-election, diplomats said.
A letter from French President Francois Hollande to Compaore
earlier this month, seen by Reuters, offered France's support in
finding him a job with an international organisation.
Diplomats, however, say Compaore has been concerned at the
possibility of losing his immunity from prosecution,
particularly in the wake of the trial of former Liberian leader
Charles Taylor in the Hague.
Burkina Faso's former president Thomas Sankara, a leftist
leader dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, was killed in the coup that
swept Compaore to power. Protesters in the streets of
Ouagadougou waved photographs of Sankara and signs reading
"Sankara look at your sons. We are fighting your fight."
At the headquarters of state television, which was forced
off the air after the building was taken, jubilant protesters
posed on the set of the evening news programme.
Burkina Faso, the fourth largest gold producer in Africa,
has attracted several goldminers including TrueGold,
IamGold and Randgold Resources.
